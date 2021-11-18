Zverev breezes past Hurkacz, enters last four

Zverev.

TURIN

18 November 2021 22:59 IST

Takes on Djokovic for a place in final

Alexander Zverev set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the last four of the ATP Finals after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday.

World No. 3 Zverev claimed a spot in the semis behind already-qualified Daniil Medvedev in just over an hour and will face the World No. 1 on Saturday for a place in the final.

In a hurry

Zverev looked like he would have qualification done in very short order after sweeping to the first set in just 26 minutes with a dominating display of tennis.

Seventh seed Hurkacz won just nine points in the opening set as Zverev charged to the first four games before serving out to take a quick lead.

However Hurkacz unloaded his powerful serve to put the breaks on his opponent, rattling off 10 aces to grab a foothold in the match until finally losing his serve in game nine to leave Zverev with his chance to strike.

He made no mistake by winning his serve and making sure of a clash with Djokovic at the weekend.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Norway’s Casper Ruud overcame British alternate Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the night match to keep alive his chances of reaching the last four.

The results: Red Group: Alexander Zverev bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4.

Green Group: Casper Ruud bt Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.