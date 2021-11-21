Zverev bests Djokovic to make the final

The German has won the title in 2018

Alexander Zverev overcame late nerves to secure a 7-6(4), 4-6. 6-3 victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal at the ATP Finals on Saturday.

After splitting the first two sets, unforced errors began to creep into Djokovic's game in the third and he sent a backhand long to hand Zverev his first service break of the match for a 3-1 lead.

Two games later, the 24-year-old German appeared to get tight, taking speed off his first serves and pushing his groundstrokes, which opened the door for the resilient Djokovic to break back.

But Zverev pounded a second serve that Djokovic could not handle to grab a 5-2 lead before sealing the match with his 14th ace.

The victory prevented Djokovic from winning a sixth title at the season-ending tournament, which would have tied him with Roger Federer’s record haul. Zverev had won the crown in 2018.