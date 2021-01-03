Zeeshan Ali to head the National Centre

Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali is excited about taking over as head of the National Tennis Centre.
“The whole project appealed to me when I was told about it in November. I have shifted from Bengaluru with family and been here for a month.
This is going to be concrete work, and much more than we have ever done for Indian tennis,” said Zeeshan.
While the details of the centre will be announced soon, Zeeshan said that everything was in place for a high performance camp for junior boys. “We have eight of the top-10 juniors in the country and 17 of the top 25.
“We will have a camp for a week in a bio bubble atmosphere, with 22 boys.
Ashutosh Singh and Saurabh Singh will be the coaches, and I have also taken eight coaches of DLTA after having a session with them,” said Zeeshan.
