Zeeshan Ali keen to see the best combinations for doubles and mixed

National coach and Davis Cup team coach Zeeshan Ali will have his hands full when the team prepares for the World Group-2 tie against Morocco at the Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, next week.

With both the men’s and women’s Asian Games teams also scheduled to have a preparatory camp, the coach will have a busy time, especially in terms of sorting the combinations for doubles and mixed doubles.

“Most of the players are playing tournaments this week. Playing matches is the best preparation one can have,” observed Zeeshan.

“Players will be reaching Lucknow by the 9th and the camp starts on 10th. Having the Asian Games camp along with the Davis Cup camp is a very good idea, especially when it comes to choosing players for the doubles and mixed doubles,” said Zeeshan.

The Davis Cup tie is scheduled on September 16 and 17.

Over a period of time, most of the leading Indian players have competed in partnership with each other in the professional circuit. But Zeeshan pointed out that playing mixed doubles was a rarity for the Indian players.

“Our players only get to play mixed doubles with each other during the Asian Games. The last time that happened was five years ago. The camp will give the players the chance to identify their partners and practice with each other,” he said.

As the men’s team coach for the Asian Games, Zeeshan felt that it would be a chance for him to get a good idea about the possible combinations.

“This will also give me a chance to observe them and the AITA to finalise teams that have the best chance of getting us medals,” said Zeeshan.

The women players are also scheduled to have their camp from 10th itself, on the freshly relaid courts.

“We are looking forward to playing on the newly laid courts in the renovated stadium. From the pictures I have seen, it looks impressive,” Zeeshan remarked.

Like the last home tie against Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, the stands have apparently been professionally designed for a comfortable and pleasant viewing experience for the fans.

