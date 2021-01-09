Zeel stuns the top seed

Zeel Desai who finished runner up in both singles and doubles in the ITF women's tennis event in Cairo, Egypt. Special Arrangement

Monastir (TUNISIA)

09 January 2021 22:03 IST

Fourth seed Zeel Desai outplayed top seed Darya Astakhova of Russia 6-1, 6-1 to make the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Zeel, who has been accompanied by coach Eetee Maheta, will play fifth seed Salma Djoubri of France in the final.

The results (semifinals): Zeel Desai bt Darya Astakhova (Rus) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Manon Arcangioli & Salma Djoubri (Fra) bt Laetita Pulchartova (Cze) & Zeel 6-3, 7-5.

