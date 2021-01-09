Tennis

Zeel stuns the top seed

Zeel Desai who finished runner up in both singles and doubles in the ITF women's tennis event in Cairo, Egypt. Special Arrangement  

Fourth seed Zeel Desai outplayed top seed Darya Astakhova of Russia 6-1, 6-1 to make the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Zeel, who has been accompanied by coach Eetee Maheta, will play fifth seed Salma Djoubri of France in the final.

The results (semifinals): Zeel Desai bt Darya Astakhova (Rus) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Manon Arcangioli & Salma Djoubri (Fra) bt Laetita Pulchartova (Cze) & Zeel 6-3, 7-5.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 10:04:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/zeel-stuns-the-top-seed/article33538850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY