Zeel storms into final

07 March 2020 18:58 IST

Fifth seed Zeel Desai stormed into the final by outplaying second seed Valeriya Yushchenko of Russia 6-1, 6-0 in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday.

In the final, the 21-year-old Zeel will play top seed Sandra Samir of Egypt.

In the doubles title clash, Zeel and Stefania Rogozinska Dzik of Poland lost 7-5, 6-2 to the top-seeded pair of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad and Sandra Samir.

The results (semifinals):

Doubles (final): Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) & Sandra Samir bt Stefania Rogozinska Dzik (Pol) & Zeel 7-5, 6-2.