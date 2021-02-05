Tennis

Zeel Desai knocks out top seed

Zeel Desai was in top form as she outplayed the No. 1 seed Angelica Moratelli of Italy 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

In the $320,775 Murray River Open ATP event in Melbourne, Divij Sharan and Igor Zelenay of Slovakia lost to fifth-seeds Jermey Chardy and Fabrice Martin of France 7-6(5), 6-4.

The results: $320,775 ATP, Melbourne, Australia: Quarterfinals: Jeremy Chardy & Fabrice Martin (Fra) bt Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan 7-6(5), 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Angelica Moratelli (Ita) 6-1, 6-2; Second round: Zeel Desai bt Kathleen Kanev (Ger) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF men, Villena, Spain: Quarterfinals: Dan Added (Fra) & Arjun Kadhe w/o. Jelle Sels & Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned).

