Tennis

Zeel Desai in second round of ITF women’s tennis tournament

Zeel Desai beat USA’s Gabriella Price 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Other results:

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Oceane Babel (Fra) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Laetitia Pulchartova (Cze) & Zeel Desai bt Lois Boisson (Fra) & Renee Van Bommel (Ned) 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Elina Avanesyan (Rus) & Lexie Stevens (Ned) bt Eline Audenaert (Bel) & Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-0; Fanny Ostlund (Swe) & Riya Bhatia bt Beatrice Ricci & Alessandra Simone (Ita) 6-2, 6-3; Vanda Lukacs (Hun) & Chantal Skamlova (Svk) bt Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Smriti Bhasin 6-1, 7-5.

