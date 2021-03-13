Tennis

Zane downs Manish

Zane Khan of USA defeated Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-1, to end the Indian challenge, in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Marco Brugnerotto (Ita) bt Filip Bergevi (Swe) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(7); Aidan Mchugh (GBR) bt Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) 6-2, 6-2; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-1; Zane Khan bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (semifinals): Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Lorenzo Bocchi & Leonardo Catani (Ita) 6-4, 6-2; Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBR) bt Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) 6-2, 6-2.

