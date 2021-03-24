Yuki to lead Binny’s Brigade’s challenge

Yuki Bhambri will spearhead Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the third edition of the Tennis Premier League, to be staged in Mumbai later in the season.

In the auction, Yuki got the third best price of ₹4.20 lakh, while Ramkumar Ramanathan (₹4.5 lakh) and Saketh Myneni (₹4.4 lakh) were bagged by Mumbai Leon Army and Pune Jaguars respectively.

Divij Sharan (₹4.1 lakh), Purav Raja (₹3 lakh) were taken by Gujarat Panthers and Chennai Stallions respectively, in the eight-team league. Ankita Raina commanded the best price of ₹4.10 lakh among women players. She was taken by Hyderabad Strikers. Rutuja Bhosale (₹3 lakh) will play for Pune Jaguars.

The league will also feature foreign women players, Samantha Murray Sharan of Britain, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, Sofia Shapatava of Georgia and Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand.

“The Tennis Premier League has seen a tremendous growth. This year it will be much larger in scale,” said multiple Grand Slam champion Leander Paes.