Yuki-Saketh pair wins third Challenger of the season

Puts it across top-seeded Borges-Cabral duo in Portugal

Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri with the Challenger doubles title in Portugal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat the top seeds Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 3-6, [10-6] in the doubles final of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Portugal.

The champion team collected 80 ATP points and €2,670. The runners-up won 50 points and €1,550.

It was the seventh doubles title as a pair for Yuki and Saketh since they joined forces last year. It was also the third Challenger title of the season and fifth overall, including two ITF events in Delhi and Bhopal.

In the doubles final of the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Germany, Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie Van der Hoek was beaten 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6] by the top seeds Anna Danilina and Arianne Hartono on Sunday.

The results:

$100,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany: Doubles: Final: Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Rosale van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-7(4), 6-4, [10-6].

€45,730 Challenger, Porto, Portugal: Doubles: Final: Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles: Final: Maximus Jones (Tha) & Zheng Baoluo (Chn) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta & Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 7-6(4).