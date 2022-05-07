Yuki, Ramkumar lose in doubles semifinals

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 7-5, 1-6, [10-7] to the French team of Titouan Droguet and Kyrian Jacquet in the doubles semifinals of the €90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Aix-en-Provence, France.

The Indian pair collected 36 ATP points and €1,840. Ramkumar had earlier lost in the singles quarterfinals.