Tennis

Yuki, Ramkumar lose in doubles semifinals

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 7-5, 1-6, [10-7] to the French team of Titouan Droguet and Kyrian Jacquet in the doubles semifinals of the €90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Aix-en-Provence, France.

The Indian pair collected 36 ATP points and €1,840. Ramkumar had earlier lost in the singles quarterfinals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2022 6:10:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/yuki-ramkumar-lose-in-doubles-semifinals/article65391542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY