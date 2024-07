Yuki-Olivetti combination makes last four at Gstaad

Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti beat Mtwe Middelkoop nd Denys Molchanov 6-3, 6-4 to reach the doubles semifinals of the €651,865 ATP tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the third-seeded Indo-French pair will meet fifth seeds Sander Arends and Robin Haase.

In the $742,350 ATP tennis tournament in Newport, USA, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Arjun Kadhe knocked out the top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-3, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

€2,047,730 ATP, Hamburg, Germany

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kevin Krawietz & Tim Puetz (Ger) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-1, 6-4.

€651,865 ATP, Bastad, Sweden

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mariano Navone (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2.

€651,865 ATP, Gstaad, Switzerland

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Denys Molchanov (Ukr) 6-3, 6-4.

$742,350 ATP, Newport, USA

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Arjun Kadhe bt Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-3, 3-6, [10-7]; Andre Goransson (Swe) & Sem Verbeek (Ned) bt Joshua Parris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 4-6, [10-8].

$41,000 Challenger, Astana, Kazakhstan

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Seita Watanabe & Takeru Yuzuki (Jpn) bt Sai Karteek Reddy & Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Uslar, Germany

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jasper Camehn (Ger) & Daniel De Jonge (Ned) bt Raghav Jaisinghani & Avi Shugar (USA) 7-6(6), 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): James Watt (Nzl) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-7(8), 7-6(2), 6-1; Vishnu Vardhan bt Krittin Koaykul (Tha) 6-0, 6-1.

$100,000 ITF women, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) bt Rutuja Bhosale 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Evansville, USA

Singles (first round): Tara Moore (GBR) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 7-6(3), 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Anna Frey (USA) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

$40,000 ITF women, Nottingham, Britain

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Amelia Rajecki (GBR) 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Casablanca, Morocco

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Angella Okutoyi (Ken) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-2, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Victoria Gomez (Esp) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-2, 4-1 (retired).

