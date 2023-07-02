Yuki Bhambri thrilled with maiden ATP doubles title 

July 02, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Yuki Bhambri has been a mystery in Indian tennis. The former World No. 1 junior, who was ranked a career best 83 in the men’s circuit in 2018, has been battling injuries that have considerably eaten into his tennis career.

Trying everything to stay healthy and fit, Yuki has been working from scratch in the Futures circuit and Challengers in the last year and a half, building his ranking. He made it to the Grand Slams doubles with Saketh Myneni, both in Melbourne and Paris.

Thus, he was thrilled to win his maiden ATP doubles title with Lloyd Harris of South Africa in Mallorca, Spain, on Saturday.

“I have really been toiling in the Futures and the Challengers to get the rankings up. Finally, to be winning an ATP Tour title is amazing,” said Yuki, who was travelling from Spain to England for Wimbledon.

Last-minute

“It was a last-minute partnership with Lloyd whom I had known from my singles days and had trained with him pre-season. Me and Saketh were not getting into this event, as it had a very high cut. We decided to take a break. I just saw Lloyd’s name in the entry list for Mallorca.

“I tried to ping him to see if he wanted to play some doubles. He was open to it. It just worked well. Very easy week. A lot of fun on court.

No expectations

“We didn’t have any expectations, played each match on merit and got the results. I am absolutely excited and stoked to have won this title,” said the 30-year-old Yuki, ranked No. 75 in doubles.

Though five on the alternates list with Saketh for Wimbledon, Yuki hoped to make the draw.

“I am heading there. Saketh is already there. Lot of withdrawals in the past. We never know. Hope we get a chance to play and win a few rounds,” said Yuki, who has won 13 Challenger doubles titles, including seven with Saketh in the last two years.

Yuki was pleased with the presence of coach M. Balachandran, as part of the doubles initiative in recent times, by which a coach and physio have been supporting the Indian doubles players on the tour.

“Balu sir has been with me the last two weeks. He has been working with me and the rest of the boys on grass. “This week especially was so important to have him, to work on my game when Lloyd was playing his singles. It is a very different view from outside, than when you are playing,” observed Yuki.

Delighted

The 26-year-old Harris qualified and made it to the semifinals of singles. He was particularly delighted to win the doubles title as he lifted Yuki in celebration on winning the final point.

