Yuki Bhambri loses doubles semifinals

Published - May 20, 2024 02:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Tennis player Yuki Bhambri. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti was beaten 6-4, 7-6(7) by Quentin Halys and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles semifinals of the €205,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Bordeaux, France.

The Indo-French pair colelcted €4,070 and 60 ATP points.

In the ITF men’s event in Kingston, Jamaica, Aryan Shah made the singles final and lost the doubles final in partnership with Leo Borg of Sweden.

The results:

€205,000 Challenger, Bordeaux, France

Doubles (semifinals): Quentin Halys & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 6-4, 7-6(7).

$15,000 ITF men, Kingston, Jamaica

Singles (semifinals): Aryan Shah bt Ezekiel Clark (USA) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Jody Maginley (Ant) & Joshua Sheehy (USA) bt Leo Borg (Swe) & Aryan Shah 4-6, 7-5, [10-2].

