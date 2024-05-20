Yuki Bhambri loses doubles semifinals

Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti was beaten 6-4, 7-6(7) by Quentin Halys and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles semifinals of the €205,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Bordeaux, France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indo-French pair colelcted €4,070 and 60 ATP points.

In the ITF men’s event in Kingston, Jamaica, Aryan Shah made the singles final and lost the doubles final in partnership with Leo Borg of Sweden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

€205,000 Challenger, Bordeaux, France

Doubles (semifinals): Quentin Halys & Nicolas Mahut (Fra) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 6-4, 7-6(7).

ADVERTISEMENT

$15,000 ITF men, Kingston, Jamaica

Singles (semifinals): Aryan Shah bt Ezekiel Clark (USA) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Jody Maginley (Ant) & Joshua Sheehy (USA) bt Leo Borg (Swe) & Aryan Shah 4-6, 7-5, [10-2].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.