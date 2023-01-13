Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in Challenger semifinals

January 13, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Dan Added and Michael Geerts 4-6, 7-5, [10-5] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $80,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair will meet fourth seeds Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek who pipped Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 10-8 in the super tie-break of their quarterfinals.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Nonthaburi, third seed Ankita Raina was beaten in the singles pre-quarterfinals by Haruka Kaji, but Rutuja Bhosale made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Erika Sema of Japan.

The results:

$80,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt DanAdded (Fra) & Michael Geerts (Bel) 4-6, 7-5, [10-5]; Marek Gengel & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-8].

$40,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Haruka Kaji (Jpn) bt Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt YuChieh Hsieh (Tpe) & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) 6-1, 6-4.