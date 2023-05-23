HamberMenu
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in ATP quarterfinals

May 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
A file photo of Yuki Bhambri. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €630,705 ATP tennis tournament in Lyon, France. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €630,705 ATP tennis tournament in Lyon, France.

The Indian pair will play third seeds Nicolas Mahut and Matwe Middelkoop in the quarterfinals.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dev Javia beat third seed Kris Van Wyk of South Africa 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The results:

€630,705 ATP, Lyon, France

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Juan Sebastian Cabal & Robert Farah (Col) 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8].

€ 73,000 Challenger, Skopje, Macedonia

Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Benjamin Hasssan (Lib) 6-1, 6-3.

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Sumit bt Bogdan Bobrov 6-0, 6-2; First round: Sumit bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Singles (first round): Parth Aggarwal bt Dylan Salton (RSA) 6-4, 6-4; Alec Beckley (RSA) bt Ishaque Eqbal 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; Dev Javia bt Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Yabets Kebede (Eth) 6-0, 6-3; SD Prajwal Dev bt Denis Spiridon (Ita) 6-0, 4-1 (retired); Rishab Agarwal bt Guy Orly Iradukunda (Bdi) 6-3, 7-5; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Abdella Nedim Mohammed (Eth) 6-4, 6-2; Karan Singh bt Jonathan Baron (Isr) 7-5, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Rafael Ymer (Swe) 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Goyang, Korea

Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vaidehi & Liu Fangzhou (Chn) bt Back Dayeon & lee Eunhye (Kor) 6-4, 7-6(4).

$25,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Taylah Preston (Aus) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lamis Aziz (Egy) & Sharmada Balu bt Huang Yifei & Xu Jiayu (Chn) 6-2, 6-1.

