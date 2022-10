Yuki and Saketh lose doubles quarterfinals

Sports Bureau October 13, 2022 21:14 IST

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 6-4, 6-7(12), [10-6] by the Aussies Marc Polmans and Max Purcell in the doubles quarterfinals of the $132,800 Challenger tennis tournament in Seoul on Thursday. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal went down fighting in the singles pre-quarterfinals in the Challenger tournaments in Rio and Ismaning respectively. The results: $132,800 Challenger, Seoul, Korea Doubles (quarterfinals): Marc Polmans & Max Purcell (Aus) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Mynnei 6-4, 6-7(12), [10-6]. $53,120 Challenger, Fairfield, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Daniil Glinka & Karl Kiur Saar (Est) 7-5, 6-3. €45,730 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-5. $53,120 Challenger, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandre Muller bt Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva & marcelo Zormann (Bra) bt Jan Choinski (GBR) & Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3.



