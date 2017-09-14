Yuki and Ramkumar equipped to pull it off

India will expect Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan to repeat their recent giant-killing acts when the team takes on Canada in its fourth straight attempt to qualify for the Davis Cup World Group here on Friday.

Yuki has matured as player and shown the mental toughness, requisite to sustain pressure of Davis Cup. Ramkumar, with his big serve and ever-improving fitness, also gives confidence.

Of late, the two have shown encouraging results and instil hope that they are capable of pulling off a win over the in-form Denis Shapovalov and his teammates.

Shapovalov recently became the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Tackling Vasek Pospisil, the other singles player, should not be a big problem for Yuki and Ramkumar. Pospisil might be higher-ranked than the Indians but is coming into the tie after five straight loses on the ATP Tour.

But it was Pospisil who had won both his singles when Canada hosted Great Britain in the World Group first round in February this year.

Shapovalov had lost both his matches, including the deciding fifth rubber in which he was defaulted for hitting the umpire with a ball, struck out of frustration.

If Yuki or Ramkumar can get a point on day one, it will make a huge difference to how the tie will shape up for India.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni, who recently recovered from a foot injury, make a formidable pairing. On the other side of the net would be the seasoned Daniel Nestor and Pospisil or Bradley Schnur, who is yet to play a Davis Cup match.

The indoor courts will also make it a high-intensity tie with India captain Mahesh Bhupathi already admitting that margin of error would be very less.

India last played in the World Group in March 2011 when it was crushed 4-1 by then defending champion Serbia.

If the players guide the country to the elite 16-nation World Group, it will be a memorable achievement for Bhupathi in only his second tie as captain after taking over from Anand Amritraj.