WTA MUMBAI OPEN | Hunter storms past Volynets and into the singles final

February 10, 2024 - MUMBAI

Former world No. 1 doubles star Storm Hunter gave a glimpse of her singles competence with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Katie Volynets of the USA in the semifinals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA tennis at the CCI here on Saturday.

What was remarkable about the match was that the 29-year-old Aussie left-hander bounced back from being down 0-5 in the second set to win in straight sets.

Hunter did miss her chance while serving for the match at 6-5, having won six games on the trot, as Volynets proved a tough nut to crack with her sharp strokes and athletic approach.

In the tie-break, Storm had little trouble in asserting her game. She will be looking for a fourth singles title of her career, when she faces Darja Semenistaja of Latvia in the final.

The 21-year-old Darja, quite used to the Indian conditions as she has already spent a few weeks in the country, recovered from being down 3-5 in the first set, to win 7-5, 6-4 against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

Darja had won the $40,000 event in Bengaluru last month. With her intense approach, she will be looking for her 16th singles title on Sunday.

In doubles, Arianne Hartono returned to the court in the able company of Prarthana Thombare to continue with her entertaining play for the faithful enthusiasts who had stayed back. The Indo-Dutch team beat Zhibek Kulambayeva and Sohyun Park 6-2, 6-1.

In the final, Arianne and Prarthana will play Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria.

The results (semifinals): Singles: Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Arainne Hartono (Ned) 7-5, 6-4; Storm Hunter (Aus) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Doubles: Prarthana Thombare & Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Sohyun Park (Kor) 6-2, 6-1; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) & Sabrina Santamaria (USA) bt Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Fanny Stollar (Hun) 6-4, 6-1.

