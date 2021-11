WTA Finals | Sakkari sends Sabalenka packing

Stretching herself: Maria Sakkari fought valiantly to oust Aryna Sabalenka and reach the semfinals. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS

Guadalajara

16 November 2021 22:12 IST

The Greek fourth seed prevails in a gruelling three-setter

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the WTA Finals here on Monday, losing a gruelling three-setter against Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari set up a semifinal against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit after outlasting Sabalenka 7-6(1), 6-7(8), 6-3 in 2hr 47min.

“It was a roller-coaster match from both of us,” Sakkari said.

Sabalenka was left ruing a failure to capitalise on key moments and served 19 double faults that undermined her service game.

The other semifinal will see an all-Spanish showdown between Paula Badosa and Garbine Muguruza.

The results: Iga Swiatek bt Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4; Maria Sakkari bt Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(1), 6-7(6), 6-3.