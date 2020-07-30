World number one Ash Barty to skip U.S. Open over coronavirus concerns, says report

World number one Ash Barty will skip this summer's U.S. Open and the tournament proceeding it in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year,” the Australian told the Herald Sun newspaper.
“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.
“I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the U.S. next year.”
The Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati, has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.
The U.S. Open kicks off on August 31 and will be held in its usual home in Flushing Meadows, Queens but will be played without fans in attendance to limit the spread of the virus.
Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, more than any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally.
