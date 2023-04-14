April 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated April 15, 2023 05:21 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Top seed Womin Kim of Korea beat Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 6-0 in the boys final of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

It was a Korean sweep yet again as Yeri Hong won the girls title defeating Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-0.

The results:

Boys (final): Womin Kim (Kor) bt Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 6-0; Third place: Alex Lap Hang hui (Hkg) bt Abubakar Talha (Pak) 6-1, 6-3; Doubles (final): Min Hyuk Cho & Womin Kim (Kor) bt Ryu Kotikula & Dharma Pantaratorn (Tha) 6-3, 6-4.

Girls (final): Yeri Hong (Kor) bt Eva Korysheva (Kaz) 6-3, 6-0; Third place: Jiyun Oh (Kor) bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 6-4, 7-5; Doubles (final): Eva Korysheva & Yerkezhan Zhantayeva (Kaz) bt Ilima Guseynova (Tkm) & Emily Kim (Uzb) 6-1, 6-2.