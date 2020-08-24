Western & Southern Open: Women’s top seeds make their way out

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 2 Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, falling in their opening matches at the National Tennis Center here.
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 41st, toppled World No. 3 Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. France's Alize Cornet notched up her first win over a top-five player in two years when she shocked Australian Open champion Kenin 6-1, 7-6(7) to reach the round of 16.
It was a stunning turn of events on a day that saw men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lead the way into the round of 16 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.
Important results:
Men: Second round: David Goffin bt Borna Coric 7-6(6), 6-4; Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Kevin Anderson 6-1, 6-3. First round: John Isner bt Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-4; John Millman bt Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2); Grigor Dimitrov bt Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4.
Women: Second round: Veronika Kudermetova bt Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4; Alize Cornet bt Sofia Kenin 6-1, 7-6(7); First round: Elise Mertens bt Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath