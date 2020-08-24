Western & Southern Open: Women’s top seeds make their way out

Red-letter day for Kudermetova, Cornet

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 2 Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, falling in their opening matches at the National Tennis Center here.

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 41st, toppled World No. 3 Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. France's Alize Cornet notched up her first win over a top-five player in two years when she shocked Australian Open champion Kenin 6-1, 7-6(7) to reach the round of 16.

It was a stunning turn of events on a day that saw men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lead the way into the round of 16 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.

Important results:

Men: Second round: David Goffin bt Borna Coric 7-6(6), 6-4; Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Kevin Anderson 6-1, 6-3. First round: John Isner bt Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-4; John Millman bt Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2); Grigor Dimitrov bt Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4.

Women: Second round: Veronika Kudermetova bt Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-4; Alize Cornet bt Sofia Kenin 6-1, 7-6(7); First round: Elise Mertens bt Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-2.