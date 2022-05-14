Świątek crushes Sabalenka to reach Italian Open final

20-year old Iga Świątek extended her winning streak to 27 matches matching the tally of 27-straight wins set by Serena Williams in 2015, who was 34 years old then

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will play fifth consecutive final and extended her winning streak to 27 matches at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on 14 May, 2022. | Photo Credit: @wta/twitter

World number one Iga Świątek swept aside third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest in Rome on Saturday to advance to the Italian Open final, where she will meet either Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina.

Reigning champion Świątek extended her winning streak to 27 matches, overpowering Sabalenka in just over an hour to reach her fifth straight WTA final.

20-year-old Świątek improved her overall head-to-head record with Sabalenka to 3-1, having also won both of their meetings earlier this year - the Stuttgart final and Doha quarter-finals - in straight sets.

Świątek broke Sabalenka twice in the opening set to build a 3-1 lead before closing it out in around 30 minutes. She continued to apply the pressure in the second set, racing to a 4-0 lead.

World number eight Sabalenka, who won only two of her service games, received a medical timeout at 4-1 down, but the Polish world no. 1 Świątek shrugged off the disruption to wrap up the win soon after.

Sabalenka finished with 31 unforced errors, twice as many as Świątek who hit 15 winners en route to victory and matched the tally of 27 straight wins set by Serena Williams in 2015.

Świątek will face either Ons Jabeur — who is on a 10-match winning streak — or Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final.