Tennis

Wimbledon to become 14-day tournament

Make over: The Championships will undergo massive changes from 2022.  

The Wimbledon Championships will become a 14-day tournament from 2022, with matches set to be played on ‘Middle Sunday’, traditionally a day off at the grasscourt Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Tuesday.

The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a packed “Manic Monday” schedule.

In another massive change, Wimbledon village bars and restaurants, which host the world’s best players once a year, will be out-of-pocket as organisers have, in a break with long-held tradition, banned players from renting private houses near the grounds.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 10:56:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/wimbledon-to-become-14-day-tournament/article34425403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY