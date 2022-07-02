Wimbledon: Swiatek’s 37-match win streak ends in third round

AP July 02, 2022 22:52 IST

AP July 02, 2022 22:52 IST

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France

Poland’s Iga Swiatek leaves the court after losing to France’s Alize Cornet in a third round women’s singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon. Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France. Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven. Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row. This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.



Our code of editorial values