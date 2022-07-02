Tennis

Wimbledon: Swiatek’s 37-match win streak ends in third round

Poland’s Iga Swiatek leaves the court after losing to France’s Alize Cornet in a third round women’s singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek leaves the court after losing to France’s Alize Cornet in a third round women’s singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
sport
Wimbledon
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2022 10:55:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/wimbledon-swiateks-37-match-win-streak-ends-in-third-round/article65593673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY