Wimbledon | Sania and Mattek-Sands crash out

London

03 July 2021 22:48 IST

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event here following a straight-set defeat.

Sania, who returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 6-4, 6-3 to Russians Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in an hour and 28 minutes.

Sania is still alive in the tournament, as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with Rohan Bopanna.

Sania and Bopanna had defeated Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in a historic all-Indian Grand Slam clash in the opening round.

In another mixed doubles first-round tie, Divij Sharan and Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) outlasted the Uruguay-Kazakhstan pair of Ariel Behar and Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a 2h 19m match.