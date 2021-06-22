Wimbledon Qualifiers | Ramkumar advances

Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar beat Slovakia's 13th seed Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 6-0 in exactly an hour in his first round.

Prajnesh, ranked 148, lost 6-1, 7-6(5) to Britain’s Arthur Fery, ranked 1038.

"I had tendinitis (left-wrist) which started three weeks ago. It's fine now. But I just started playing. I only hit for two days and for less than an hour each. So just not in the best shape," Prajnesh told PTI.

"If it wasn't Wimbledon. I wouldn't have played. Just didn't have enough time to get ready," he added.