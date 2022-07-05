Wimbledon | Nadal, Halep storm into quarterfinals with commanding wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam with a 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) fourth round win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands during their Men’s Singles Fourth Round match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The quarterfinals at Wimbledon took shape on Monday with former champions Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep leading the way with commanding victories while Nick Kyrgios advanced after coming through a five-set epic despite problems with his shoulder.

The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.

Gunning for calendar slam

A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U. S. Open triumph would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.

He will face American 11th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in Friday's semifinals.

"To be in the quarterfinals here at Wimbledon after three years without playing here, it's amazing for me," said Nadal. "So very, very happy. It has been a good match in general terms against a difficult player. I think a very good player."

Nadal played and won at Roland Garros with pain-killing injections prior to each match and only confirmed his participation at the All England Club after radio frequency treatment eased pain in his foot.

Easy for Halep

Simona Halep was expected to be tested by Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa but the Romanian needed just an hour to win 6-1 6-2 as the 16th seed looks to reclaim her crown at the All England Club after her triumph in 2019.

Special Simona ​💪​



Halep will play 20th-seeded American Amanda Anisimova who celebrated the Fourth of July — U.S. Independence Day — with a 6-2 6-3 win over Harmony Tan, ending the dream run of the Frenchwoman who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round.

Kyrgios has stunned the field to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 but the Australian was made to work for his 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima.

Although Kyrgios called for the physio to treat his shoulder midway through the contest, he still managed to fire 79 winners to advance. He is the only Australian left in the men’s draw after Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler were knocked out.

While qualifier Kubler lost in straight sets to American Taylor Fritz, who now meets Nadal, De Minaur went to five against Chile’s Cristian Garin, who saved two match points to win 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6). He next plays Kyrgios.

But Australia will also have a women’s quarter-finalist after Ajla Tomljanovic beat Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in three sets and she will play big-serving Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina who beat Croat Petra Martic.