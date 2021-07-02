Wimbledon | Federer becomes oldest player to reach third round in 46 years

he eight-time Wimbledon champion extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet of France, to 11 matches, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years.

Federer held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet of France, to 11 matches, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

“I was really happy with my performance,” Federer told the crowd.

He turns 40 next month. Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made a run to the fourth round in 1975.

Federer improved to 19-2 against Gasquet and has won all five of their Grand Slam meetings in straight sets.

He's bidding for his ninth Wimbledon title and his 21st major championship, which would break the men's record he shares with Rafael Nadal.