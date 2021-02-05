Tennis

Wimbledon eyeing trimmed crowd presence

Wimbledon organisers are planning for a reduced-capacity crowd at this tournament, though other options remain, the All England Club said on Thursday.

The club had previously announced that the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans. The three options are full capacity, reduced capacity or no fans.

“The majority of our planning focus is currently centered on the option of a reduced capacity Championships and how that would affect each stakeholder group, but we are not yet in a position to rule out any of the other scenarios,” the club said in a statement.

