Wimbledon 2021 | Roger Federer ready to get on a roll

LONDON

26 June 2021 19:34 IST

Roger Federer may be closing in on his 40th birthday, but he said he still believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title if he gets on a roll when the grasscourt Slam starts next week.

The All England Club is as familiar to Federer as his own backyard, but he has played only a handful of tournaments in the past 18 months because of knee surgery.

His loss to Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last week, a venue where he has won 10 titles, raised valid questions about his form.

Federer expressed his own disappointment with that match and his attitude on court, but he said on Saturday that there will be no repeat of that at Wimbledon.

“There’s ways to lose and a standard I set for myself how I go about things,” Federer told reporters in a pre-tournament media conference conducted via Zoom — one of the many changes as the tournament returns following last year’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up. I know I can do so much better.”

“I don’t know what it was, to be honest,” Federer added of his Halle setback. “But I think I’ve got to take the positives out of these last few weeks, that I’m actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it’s very much possible.”

Despite being the king of Wimbledon, Federer has found himself in the same strict bubble as every other player in the draw this year, rather than in his usual plush rented house with his family a stroll away from the grounds.

Like all the players he will be staying in the Park Plaza hotel in central London and will have to abide by the strict COVID-19 protocols which limit their entourage to three people, including coaches and physios.

“It’s the bubble. It doesn’t matter what the (hotel) room size is, whatever, it’s just living the bubble life is different,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

“Took me some getting used to the first day or two, understanding where we’re allowed to go, what we’re allowed to do. Same thing with the on-site protocols. How does it work? By now I’ve gotten used to it. I’m embracing it. I’m OK with it.

“It does feel totally different than the last 20 years here since I’ve been coming here. We would arrive with the family, kids would be running everywhere. We organised the grocery shopping, get the house set up and all that stuff.

“But look, I still feel a big privilege that I’m actually able to play Wimbledon. I’m not going to be complaining. Wimbledon tries to put on the best bubble possible.”

Federer’s last match at Wimbledon was a heart-breaking defeat by Novak Djokovic in an epic final in 2019.

The sixth seed will open his record-extending 22nd Wimbledon campaign against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

Barty ready for Wimbledon push

World number one Ash Barty declared herself fit and ready to launch her Wimbledon campaign as she looks to emulate fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong by winning the grasscourt major 50 years after her idol achieved the feat.

Barty, who is the first indigenous Australian since Goolagong to top the world rankings, will mark the golden jubilee of the victory by wearing a dress inspired by the 69-yar-old’s 1971 Wimbledon outfit.

“It’s a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular I think this is a really special one,” a beaming Barty told reporters, adding that Goolagong’s iconic dress was an inspiration for her.

“For me to be able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne’s iconic scalloped dress is really amazing. Before we had put in the process of creating my version of her iconic dress, I wanted to make sure she was okay. Called her and asked her. She was really excited.

“I hope that my version of it, my outfit, can do the same for the next generation of indigenous youth coming forward.”

Goolagong said the scalloped dress was her favourite and Barty’s tribute was a “wonderful honour” for her.

Barty, 25, will be hoping to become only the third Australian woman to win Wimbledon after Margaret Court and Goolagong Cawley, who also won a second All England Club title in 1980.

The Queensland native, who picks grass as her favourite surface despite winning her maiden major on Parisian clay in 2019, arrived in London with a lack of match practice on grass and a worrying string of injuries in the past one month.

Her Roland Garros campaign was curtailed in the second round when she had to retire due to a hip injury she suffered in training while a muscle strain in her serving arm forced her to quit during the quarter-finals in Rome.

“Now I feel like I’m fit, I’m ready to play, I’m excited to play,” who will kick off proceedings on centre court on Tuesday in the absence of defending champion Simona Halep, who withdrew this week with injury.

“My preparation has been as good as it could be. I couldn’t ask anything more of myself to give myself an opportunity to play here at Wimbledon.

“Yes, I haven’t played a tournament leading in, but it’s not something that I focus on, not something that I’m concerned about. I’ve done everything that I possibly can to be here.”

It will be an emotional first-round match for Barty against Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, who recently returned to competitive tennis after battling cancer.

Suarez Navarro, currently ranked 138th in the world, said she intended to quit at the end of the 2020 season but now hopes to retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s incredible to have Carla back. When she came back on tour, it was just a sense of excitement from everyone,” Barty said. “I think for me to be able to experience opening Centre Court on Tuesday with her is going to be really cool.

“I hope that we have a great match.”