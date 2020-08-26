Tennis

Western & Southern Open | Time warning flusters Serena

Prize scalp: Maria Sakkari rallied past a flustered Serena Williams.

Prize scalp: Maria Sakkari rallied past a flustered Serena Williams.   | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams was flustered when she got called for taking too much time between points, flung away her racket after letting a lead slip away and finished surprisingly meekly in a 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 loss to Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday.

This was Serena’s fifth match since professional tennis resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic after a hiatus of nearly six months — and all five have gone three sets. She is 3-2 in that stretch.

Serena was seemingly in control early, serving for the first set at 5-3, 30-0, when things began to unravel.

She missed two backhands in a row, put a forehand into the net to face a break point, and walked over to the stand holding her towel at the back of the court (the ball people normally handle towels for players, but not during COVID-19).

That’s when chair umpire Aurelie Tourte called a time-violation. On the following point, Serena sent a forehand long to get broken and went on to lose.

At the ensuing changeover, the 23-time Grand Slam champion argued with Tourte, saying: I mean, I’m getting my own towels. That’s not fair.

“You should tell me on the sidelines next time if I need to play faster. Believe me, I will. You didn’t even give me a warning,” Serena told chair umpire Aurelie Tourte, clearly not happy with his decision to call a time-violation.

While Serena eventually did grab that set, she again frittered away a 5-3 lead in the second, plus a 4-1 edge in the tiebreaker. She came out flat in the third set, as if she’d rather be anywhere else. She double-faulted four times in the second game, including on Sakkari’s eighth break chance, to make it 2-0 and that was pretty much that.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s neck felt much better, and his tennis too, in a 6-2, 6-4 victory over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren that improved his record to 20-0 in 2020.

“Actually, I’m pleasantly surprised with the way I recovered and felt today — just overall, physically, but also with the neck, specifically, because that was a little bit of a concern, said Djokovic, who will be eyeing his 18th Grand Slam title when the U.S. Open begins next week.

Djokovic will face 34th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw will be defending champion Daniil Medvedev against No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev’s 2019 title at the Western & Southern Open was part of a stretch in which he reached the finals at six consecutive tournaments, including a runner-up finish to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open.

Reilly Opelka, a 6-foot-11 American who is ranked 39th, delivered 19 aces and knocked off 2019 U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6 (4). Opelka next meets No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) win over No. 16 John Isner was interrupted by a rain delay of nearly 1 1/2 hours late in the first set.

Also interrupted by the weather was three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray’s 6-2, 6-2 loss to 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic, who has held all 29 games he’s served so far in the tournament.

Important results (third round): Men: Daniil Medvedev bt Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3; Roberto Bautista bt Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Novak Djokovic bt Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4; Stefanos Tsitsipas bt John Isner 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4); Milos Raonic bt Andy Murray 6-2, 6-2.

Women: Maria Sakkari bt Serena Williams 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1; Elise Mertens bt Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3; Naomi Osaka bt Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 6-1; Victoria Azarenka bt Alize Cornet 6-4, 7-5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 11:10:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/western-southern-open-time-warning-flusters-serena/article32450053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story