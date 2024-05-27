ADVERTISEMENT

Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round

Published - May 27, 2024 03:52 am IST - PARIS:

Having sent Murray packing in straight sets in the opening round four years ago, Wawrinka shot out of the blocks again in the duo's 23rd career meeting by grabbing a break in the first game.

Reuters

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates after winning his first round match against Britain’s Andy Murray | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka handed Andy Murray a 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round defeat under the lights at Roland Garros on Sunday, prematurely ending what is likely the Briton's last appearance at the claycourt Grand Slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switzerland's Wawrinka came into the clash having won two of the duo's three clashes at the major, including a draining five-setter in the 2017 semi-finals from which Murray's creaking hip never recovered and eventually forced him to have surgeries.

Having sent Murray packing in straight sets in the opening round four years ago, the 39-year-old Wawrinka shot out of the blocks again in the duo's 23rd career meeting by grabbing a break in the first game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2015 champion wrapped up the opening set on the back of a couple of booming serves and pounced in the third game of the second set with a string of heavy single-handed backhands from the baseline to heap the pressure on Murray.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murray, who at 37 has stated that he is unlikely to play beyond the summer, rode a wave of support at Philippe Chatrier court and battled on but was unable to prevent fellow three-times Grand Slam champion Wawrinka from going two sets up.

A medical timeout for Wawrinka's left calf issue delayed the start of the third set, but 2016 runner-up Murray's movement was also compromised due to an apparent leg issue that allowed his opponent to run away with the contest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US