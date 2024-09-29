Vishnu Vardhan, Vaidehi Chaudhari seeded No. 1 for National championship

Former champions Vishnu Vardhan and Vaidehi Chaudhari have been seeded No.1 in the men’s and women’s events in the Fenesta National tennis championship, to be played at the DLTA Complex from Monday.

Manish Sureshkumar and V.M. Ranjeet are the other former champions in the men’s draw. Another former champ, Dalwinder Singh, was trying to make it through the qualifying draw.

In the women’s section, Riya Bhatia has been seeded second and will try to assert her strong game, which had seen her win both the hard court and grass court national titles in the past.

It is for the aspiring players to capitalise on the opportunity and use the championship to launch their career in the international arena.

For players who are used to competing for very little prize money in the domestic circuit, it will be interesting to fight for the equal winner’s purse of ₹3,00,000 for the men’s and women’s champions.

The concurrently held under-18 event will provide a hint about the line-up of players getting ready for the future.

Having a look at the qualifying action, it is clear that the quality has considerably improved, along with the overall fitness and agility.

The seedings: Men: 1. Vishnu Vardhan, 2. Manish Sureshkumar, 3. Ishaque Eqbal, 4. Kabir Hans, 5. Parth Aggarwal, 6. V. M. Ranjeet, 7. Maan Kesharwani, 8. Raghav Jaisinghani.

Women: 1. Vaidehi Chaudhari, 2. Riya Bhatia, 3. Akanksha Nitture, 4. Lakshmi Prabha, 5. Aditi Rawat, 6. Soha Sadiq, 7. Sejal Bhutada, 8. Abhaya Vemuri.

