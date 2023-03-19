ADVERTISEMENT

Vihaan Reddy wins second successive ITF junior title

March 19, 2023 06:16 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - DEHRA DUN

Sports Bureau

Vihaan Reddy receives second singles ITF junior trophy in Dehra Dun on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vihaan Reddy won his second successive title as he beat Fateh Singh 6-2, 6-4 in the boys final of the India Tree ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Vihaan who trains in San Jose in the U.S. was playing in only second ITF junior tournament following his triumph in Gurugram last week.

After having toyed with the idea of competing in the under-14 event in Indian Wells, Vihaan’s parents have decided to let him continue to compete in the Indian ITF events in Bhilai and Madurai over the next fortnight.

In five rounds, Vihaan dropped only 16 games in all, and not more than four games in any set.

In the girls final, Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan beat compatriot Anastasiya Krymkova for the loss of five games.

The results (finals):

Boys: Vihaan Reddy bt Fateh Singh 6-2, 6-4.

Girls: Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Anastasiya Krymkova 6-1, 6-4.

