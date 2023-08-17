ADVERTISEMENT

Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki among U.S. Open wildcard entries

August 17, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - NEW YORK:

Venus Williams will make her 24th appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, where she captured back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001

AP

Venus Williams will make her 24th appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows, where she captured back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis.

Both players were given wild cards into the tournament on Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and this week scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years, beating 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

Wozniacki announced in June that she was returning to competition three years after retiring to start a family, and the USTA said then that she would be given a wild card into the tournament where she was twice the runner-up. The former No. 1-ranked player from Denmark, who has two children with husband and former NBA player David Lee, earned the first victory in her comeback last week in Montreal.

American women Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Kayla Day and Clervie Ngounoue also will receive wild cards into the main draw, as will Fiona Ferro of France and Storm Hunter of Australia, as part of reciprocal agreements with their tennis federations.

Ferro accused her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre, of sexual assault last year, shortly after losing in qualifying at the U.S. Open.

John Isner, a two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist who was long the highest-ranked American man, was given a wild card for his 17th appearance in the main draw. Fellow Americans Alex Michelsen, Michael Mmoh, Steve Johnson, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien also got wild cards, as did Benjamin Bonzi of France and Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Play in the main draw begins August 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US