Venus pulls out of Brisbane International, cites 'setback' in training

Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.
Williams (39) was set to join world number one Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Jan. 6-12. The organisers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.
“Unfortunately, I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner who was handed a wildcard for the event, said in a statement.
“I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide.”
The Adelaide International begins on Jan. 13.
