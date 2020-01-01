Tennis

Venus pulls out of Brisbane International, cites 'setback' in training

File photo of Venus Williams who pulled out of

File photo of Venus Williams who pulled out of   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The former world number one tennis champion says she will take part in the Adelaide International.

Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a 'setback' in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

Williams (39) was set to join world number one Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from Jan. 6-12. The organisers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.

“Unfortunately, I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner who was handed a wildcard for the event, said in a statement.

“I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide.”

The Adelaide International begins on Jan. 13.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 11:25:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/venus-pulls-out-of-brisbane-international-cites-setback-in-training/article30449346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY