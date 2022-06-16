Vatsal Manikantan, Jaya Kapoor make two finals
Vatsal Manikantan made both the finals of under-18 and 16 boys events in the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.
Vatsal beat Bhicky Sagolshem 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to set up a title clash with Anmol Nagpure in the under-18 section.
In the under-16 event, Vatsal beat top seed Dhruv Sachdeva 6-3, 6-1 to set up a final with Kabir Chothani who beat the second seed Swastik Sharma 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5.
In the girls section, Jaya Kapoor made both the finals. She will play Riya Kaushik in the under-18 final, and Aarushi Raval in the under-16 event.
The results:
Boys: Under-18 (semifinals): Vatsal Manikantan bt Bhicky Sagolshem 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Anmol Nagpure bt Om Yadav 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles (final): Shankar Heisnam & Bhicky Sagolshem bt Vatsal Manikantan & Anmol Nagpure 6-1, 6-2.
Under-16 (semifinals): Vatsal Manikantan bt Dhruv Sachdeva 6-3, 6-1; Kabir Chothani bt Swastik Sharma 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5.
Doubles (final): Dhruv Sachdeva & Swastik Sharma bt Kabir Chothani & Jevin Kanani 2-6, 6-4, [10-7].
Girls: Under-18 (semifinals): Jaya Kapoor bt Suhani Gaur 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Riya Kaushik bt Harleen Kaur Dhanda 6-1, 6-4.
Under-16 (semifinals): Aarushi Raval bt Saijayani Banerjee 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Jaya Kapoor bt Isheeta Midha 6-4, 6-4.
