van der Hoek & Ankita out of WTA tennis tournament

Ankita Raina and Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands lost the doubles semifinals of the $275,000 WTA tennis tournament here on Saturday.
They retired midway through the second set, with Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia leading 6-1, 3-0.
The results: $275,000 WTA, Hua HIn, Thailand: Semifinals: Arina Rodionova & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 3-0 (retd.).
$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: First round: Margarita Ignatjeva (Lat) bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(3), 6-4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.