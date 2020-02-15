van der Hoek & Ankita out of WTA tennis tournament

Ankita Raina and Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands lost the doubles semifinals of the $275,000 WTA tennis tournament here on Saturday.

They retired midway through the second set, with Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia leading 6-1, 3-0.

The results: $275,000 WTA, Hua HIn, Thailand: Semifinals: Arina Rodionova & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 3-0 (retd.).

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: First round: Margarita Ignatjeva (Lat) bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(3), 6-4.