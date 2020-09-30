Vaishnavi’sFrench Open hopes dashed

Misses the chance to battle for a spot in the French Open main draw

India junior Vaishnavi Adkar will miss the French Open wild card event after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to her departure.

“I was scheduled to travel with Vaishnavi. She had a positive test but mine was negative,” said Nihar Adkar, Vaishnavi’s father.

Only Dev Javia, along with coach Shrimal Bhatt, has travelled to the French capital.

“We had another test here yesterday [Tuesday] and we are awaiting the result,” said Bhatt from Paris.

The coach and player were being kept in quarantine for a day on Wednesday, and will start training from Thursday.

Dev in wild card event

Dev Javia will compete with players from Brazil and Mexico in a wild card event. The winner will receive a wild card for the junior event at Roland Garros (October 4 to 10).

Dev and Vaishnavi had won the tournament at the DLTA Complex earlier this year to earn their tickets to Paris.