Vaishnavi in semifinals

Local girl and wild card entrant Vaishnavi Adkar won a three-set thriller against Sandeepti Singh Rao to enter the girls’ singles semifinals of the Deccan Gymkhana Gadre Marine MSLTA - ITF Junior Grade 3 u-18 tennis championship here on Thursday. In the quarterfinals that lasted two hours and 10 minutes, Vaishnavi won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(11-9).

The results: Boys: Quarterfinals: Patorn Hanchaikul (Tha) bt Udit Gogoi 6-1, 6-2; Vitek Horak (Cze) bt Jack Loutit (NZ) 6-3, 6-1; Dev Javia bt Arnav Pathange 6-0, 7-6(5); Rostislav Galfinger (Kaz) bt Aryaan Bhatia 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Semifinals: Galfinger and Javia bt Chirag Duhan and Denim Yadav 7-5, 4-6, [10-5]; Bhatia and Uddayvir Singh bt Nishant Dabas and Hanchaikul 6-4, 6-3.

Girls: Quarterfinals: Maria Sholokhova (Rus) bt Zijun Jiang (Chn) 6-3, 6-1; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(11-9); Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) bt Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Tianmi Mi (Chn) bt Tomoko Kato (Jpn) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Semifinals: Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) and Vipasha Mehra bt Hasegawa and Kato 7-6(2), 6-4; Kirara Morioka (Jpn) and Sholokhova bt Skia Kung (Tpe) and Chao-Yi Wang (Tpe) 6-3, 6-3.

