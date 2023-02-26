ADVERTISEMENT

Vaidehi Chaudhari rallies from a set down to win her second title

February 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Gurugram

Kamesh Srinivasan

Champion: Vaidehi Chaudhari won the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament. 

Vaidehi Chaudhari recovered from a slow start to beat Sandeepti Singh Rao 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Sunday.

It was an impressive culmination to three weeks of sustained high quality performance by the 23-year-old Vaidehi, who has been trained for long by coach Jignesh Rawal in Ahmedabad.

After the final and semifinal appearance over the earlier fortnight on clay in Jhajjar, it was an admirable shift to the hard courts for Vaidehi.

“I had knee and shoulder issues today. So, I was not worried about the result. I wanted to play my best, whatever was possible. Am happy to win my second title,” said Vaidehi, after a strong fare in the final when she was not rushed and played sensibly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from 14 matches in singles over three weeks, Vaidehi had also played 11 matches in doubles, which meant a lot of action and continuous pressure on her limbs.

It will be interesting to see how Vaidehi steps up her game over the next two weeks in the $25,000 and $40,000 events in Bengaluru, so as to build on the firm foundation that she has made for the season.

It was the second singles title for Vaidehi who had won her maiden title in Gwalior in November last year.

The results (final): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US