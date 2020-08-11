UTT unlikely to be held this year

The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), proposed to be held from August 14 to 31, is unlikely to take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With sporting events yet to start in the country and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) not certain about the resumption of professional tour, it was not possible for the organiser 11sports to go ahead with the proposed plan. “You need permissions from the State and central government, check players’ availability and discuss with the ITTF. I see none of that happening in near the future,” said former player and 11sports director Kamlesh Mehta.