UTR Pro tennis | Ramkumar wins title

Ramkumar Ramanathan continued to have a fruitful time at his training base in Florida, as he won the $25,000 UTR Pro tennis event here.
Ramkumar defeated Cristian Rodriguez Sanchez of Mexico 6-2, 6-0 in the final to emerge victorious in his third successive tournament in the circuit. In six matches, Ramkumar dropped one set, to Alexander Bernard. He beat compatriot Aditya Vashistha, a student in New York, in the quarterfinals. Ramkumar has been training at the Sanchez Casal Academy in Florida after completing his schedule in the professional circuit.
He had won two smaller events in the UTR series at his academy earlier, as he judiciously combined training with competition to prepare for the season ahead.
Ramkumar is scheduled to return home and get ready for the Australian Open.
The results:
Final: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Cristian Rodriguez Sanchez (Ita) 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinals: Ramkumar bt Dusty Boyer (USA) 6-3, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Ramkumar bt Aditya Vashistha 6-1, 6-2.
League: Ramkumar bt Logan Zapp (USA) 6-1, 6-2; bt Gabrielius Guzauskas 6-3, 6-2; bt Alexander Bernard 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-1.
