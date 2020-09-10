Tennis

US Open tennis | Thiem tames De Minaur to book semifinal spot

Austria’s Dominic Thiem stretches during his quarterfinal match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the US Open tennis championship, in New York on September 9, 2020.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem stretches during his quarterfinal match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the US Open tennis championship, in New York on September 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Second seed Dominic Thiem put in a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur's challenge during a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old Thiem, the highest seed surviving at Flushing Meadows, had not previously lost to the Australian and started their third career meeting on a brisk note, breaking De Minaur's serve three consecutive times to win the opening set.

De Minaur started on a more positive note in the second, winning 11 straight points on serve to go up 40-0 in the fifth before being broken with Thiem serving out the stanza with a double break.

The Austrian's early lead in the third set evaporated as De Minaur kept fighting but a second break of serve sealed the match for Thiem, who will next meet Russian Daniil Medvedev for a place in his fourth Grand Slam final.

