US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next

He's onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Results

Men's singles: First round

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 0-0 abandon