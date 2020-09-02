Tennis

US Open tennis | Sumit Nagal wins first round, will face Thiem next

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open tennis championship in 7 years. Sumit Nagal defeated Klahn. Twitter/@usopen

India's Sumit Nagal defeated US' Bradley Klahn, on Monday, to enter the second round of the US Open tennis championship.

With this win, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.

 

Sumit Nagal won the match in four sets 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Results

Men's singles: First round

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Dominic Thiem (AUT x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 0-0 abandon

