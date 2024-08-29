U.S. Open tennis: Novak Djokovic racks up 90th win

Defending champion Novak Djokovic racked up his 90th win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) by defeating Serb compatriot Laslo Djere who retired in the third set of their second round clash.

Djokovic, a four-time champion at the tournament and seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, was leading 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when Djere called it quits.

The world 109, who pushed his countryman to five sets in New York last year, had required a medical time-out to treat an injury after dropping the second set.

The 37-year-old Djokovic had himself required a visit from the trainer for what appeared to be a side strain after sealing the first set.

World number two Djokovic is now the only man to have won 90 matches at all four Grand Slams.

“It’s not what we want to see when there’s a retirement. Laslo had an injury which took him off the tour for some time and he’s been struggling to come back,” said Djokovic.

“He’s such a good player in these conditions and the second set should have been his, he was 4-2 up.

“I don’t know if (my) winning the second set probably put more burden on him.”

Djokovic will next meet Australia’s Alexei Popyrin who he defeated at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

